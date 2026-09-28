DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Davie is looking for answers after her son was attacked by a group of people during a high school football game.

Speaking with 7News, Natasha Brown found it difficult to describe what happened to her 15-year-old son on Friday night.

“Kicking him, punching him, it’s a lot,” said Brown. “Each time I talk about it, I don’t want to cry.”

Video of the incident shows her son Tavel being ambushed, as Brown put it, during a football game at Nova High School.

Several people can be seen punching and kicking Tavel while he lay defenseless on the ground, leaving him with a black eye and several cuts and bruises.

He told her he was not doing anything to have caused the group to attack him.

“I asked my son if he recognized who hit him and he said no, he was walking to the concession stand,” said Brown.

Brown believes it may have happened because he’s a generally social person who likes to talk with everyone, which led to angering someone in a random conversation.

Almost a minute into the video, a woman is seen breaking up the chaos.

Brown said that woman was an official for the school.

On Monday, she took Tavel out of school early after administrators told them they’re investigating the incident and working to identify the individuals who attacked Tavel.

“I’m feeling good about the situation; they’re handling it well,” said Tavel.

Brown said she’s not content that it happened in the first place, and that there needs to be consequences for the violent attack.

“What my son sustained should not have happened, he should not be kicked, he should not be punched, period,” said Brown. “As a mother, I’m not gonna feel settled without having answers or justice for my child.”

The Broward County Public School district said they’re looking into the incident, adding that the safety and security of students and staff is their top priority.

They are also working with Davie Police to determine what exactly happened during the Friday night game.

7News reached out to Davie Police for further details on the investigation but have not heard back.

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