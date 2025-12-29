HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The queen of Latin music, Shakira, took the stage at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this weekend and will be performing for one more night in South Florida as her last show of the year.

Shakira is performing a three-night gig at the hotel in Hollywood. She’ll be singing one more time, Monday night, as her last concert of the year as part of her Hard Rock exclusive “Up Close & Personal” performances.

Tickets are still available as of Monday morning. You can learn more about the event here.

