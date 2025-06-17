HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several lanes were blocked after a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after the vehicle burst into flames after crashing near the on-ramp from Stirling Road to I-95 southbound.

A female passenger was transported by Hollywood Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where traffic was seen backed up for miles.

