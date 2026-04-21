HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving a semi-truck sent its driver to the hospital and led to extensive traffic backups during the morning commute along the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood.

A drone camera captured the wreck off the highway, next to the northbound lanes by the Hollywood Boulevard and Pines Boulevard exits, at around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the 18-wheeler appeared to have made a swift turn, causing him to slam into the guardrail, Monday night.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the semi-truck rolled over with the trailer and debris down the embankment on the northbound entrance ramp at Hollywood Boulevard.

The vehicle almost went into a nearby lake but came to rest right next to the water.

Paramedics transported the driver of the truck to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Crews are working to remove all the debris from the highway and the grassy area off to the shoulder.

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