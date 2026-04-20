NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Authorities say 61-year-old Kenneth Corbin went missing near the 7200 block of West McNab Road at around 11 a.m., April 16

Corbin stands at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs around 350 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Corbin’s loved ones said he uses a walking cane and is partially blind.

Anyone with information on Corbin’s whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

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