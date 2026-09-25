POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Jonyiah Tilus was last seen at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Friday near the 700 block of North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach.

She was last seen wearing a black and yellow beanie, a black hoodie, black pants and pink Crocs. She was also carrying an unknown colored Disney backpack.

Tilus stands at 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs around 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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