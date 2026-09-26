HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Hollywood Police Department are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Bella Hinton was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on the 2300 block of Pershing Street in Hollywood.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Hollywood Police Department.

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