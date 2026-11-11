PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean showcased its newest ship to call Port Everglades home on Wednesday and it’s no small feat.

The “Legend of the Seas” is one of the world’s largest cruise ships and it’s ready to set sail to Caribbean getaways.

The ship made its debut in Europe over the summer and arrived in South Florida this past weekend.

On Wednesday, the cruise line celebrated its official naming ceremony.

The Legend of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s third Icon Class ship, and the first of its class to call the Fort Lauderdale port home.

7News was given a sneak peak of what awaits passengers on board.

“It’s impossible to say that there’s one thing that’s special about this ship, but it really is everything,” said Royal Caribbean Chief Marketing Officer Kara Wallace.

The floating city has something for everyone, with swimming pools, restaurants and entertainment around every corner.

The cruise holds “Category Six,” the largest waterpark on the ocean. Its six waterslides include one that takes the bravest guests up to 154 feet above the sea.

If a guest wants something a bit more relaxing, they can sit in “Central Park” surrounded by live plants.

Others can take a dip in one of the seven pools or 10 whirlpools aboard, like the adults-only infinity pool with ocean views.

“Majestic views headed where the ship is going as it pulls into each and every destination,” Wallace said.

For the little ones, there’s an entire neighborhood dedicated to families, with a carousel, splash zones and ice cream.

But before dessert, there’s more than 40 places to eat and drink.

As for the entertainment, the shows are just as big as the ship itself.

Some viewing options include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and America’s Got Talent Live.

“We’ve got an Icon Class ship,” Wallace said. “More opportunities for guests across the state of Florida and those coming in to have what is the world’s best family vacation.”

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