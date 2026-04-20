FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that tore through a triplex in Lauderhill left more than a dozen people without a place to stay.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 15th Street and 56th Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials believe that the fire may have been electrical, and may have sparked near the stand alone freezer.

“We have working fire. We have fire inside the structure,” according to audio on Broadcastify.

Cell phone video shows smoke rising from the Lauderhill neighborhood.

A homeowner who did not want to show her face on camera, and goes by Ms. Mosley, shared what her and her children went through.

“I lost everything. I lost everything.” she said. “I just got me and the dogs, my kids, whatever, we took nothing off our back, we just ran, we just got the phone and just left.”

Mosley said that the fire started in the kitchen, and that her son was using the air fryer at the time.

“If you have any like, stuff that you keep plugged up, take it out the walls, because you never know if you have a bad socket in that wall and not that spark fire,”

She returned back to the home to try to salvage clothing for her teenagers.

“My kids don’t have any clothes or shoes, so I was really determined to go back in there to get clothes and shoes for my kids,” she said

Another person who lives in another unit also spoke to 7News about the blaze.

“My neighbor come outside and say ‘Smoke coming out the house,'” said the person.

Firefighters rushed to the Lauderhill neighborhood and got the fire under control as quickly as possible.

“Big flames, big flames of fire, was coming out the kitchen,” said the homeowner.

Crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control, but all three units were affected.

“Lady run out and say ‘The stove kitchen fire, something,'” said the person from the other unit.

No one was hurt, but officials said the fire left 13 people displaced. Volunteers with the American Red Cross have assisted five adults and eight children.

Mosley said that she will be staying with family until she finds a place to live.

The incident is currently under investigation by authorities.

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