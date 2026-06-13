HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hallandale Beach.

According to authorities, Ta’Liyah Ellison was last seen in the 800 Block of Northwest Tenth Street on June 7.

Ellison stands 5 feet, four inches tall and weights approximately 120 pounds.

She has brown eyes and short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black and white striped beanie hat, a red True Religion jacket, black Adidas pants with white stripes, and white and grey slides.

Investigators believe Ellison may also be carrying a Sprayground character backpack and a multicolor JanSport backpack.

Officials urge anyone who has information about Ellison’s whereabouts to contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at (954) 457-1400.

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