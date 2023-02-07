There is an update on a deadly crash that happened in Margate with police calling it a hit-and-run.

According to police, the driver of a BMW lost control Monday, crashed into a tree and took off on foot along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.

That driver left three passengers behind, including a 21-year-old woman who died in the car.

A second woman and a 1-year-old girl were also pulled from the wreck and were rushed to the hospital.

They are expected to be OK.

That driver is still on the run.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

