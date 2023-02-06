MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash turned deadly in a Margate neighborhood Monday morning.

Calls for help rang in at 1:30 a.m. after the collision occurred on Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.

Debris was scattered as video footage showed the power of the wreckage.

Police covered one body up with a yellow tarp at the scene while one child was trauma alerted to Broward General Hospital in Fort Lauderdale; the child’s condition is unknown.

The investigation of the scene is still active.

No roads are blocked off but expect to move over as police are still in the area.

