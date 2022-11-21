PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view of a deadly plane crash from the perspective of police officers who were the first to arrive on the scene after the aircraft came down on a house. The final flight for that aircraft ended in tragedy as both people on board lost their lives.

Footage of police body camera shows the moments after a small plane crashed into a home in Pembroke Pines, which killed both on board, instructor Anthony Yen and student Jordan Hall.

It happened Oct. 17. The experimental home-built plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport.

7Skyforce hovered above the plane shortly after it crashed into a house along the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, located just south of the airport.

Inside the home was a mother and her 2-year-old son, who were shaken up but not injured.

Homeowner Manyerenius Moreno later described the frightening moments to 7News.

“I heard the noise, I grabbed [my son], we ran out, and when I got outside, I saw the airplane on top of my roof,” she said.

She then made a call to 911.

“An airplane just fell on top of my house,” she told a 911 dispatcher.

Miramar Police arrived within minutes.

Fire Rescue stood by with stretchers, but ultimately, the passengers would not survive.

The NTSB report states 34-year-old Yen and 32-year-old Hall told witnesses they were having problems with the plane, saying the plane’s engine “did not sound right.”

The report further states the manufacturer of the plane’s engine told investigators several days before the crash that Yen contacted them saying he was having trouble with the “engine control unit (ECU), which had resulted in a loss of power during a flight.”

The report states Yen went into further detail, stating the engine would shut down and restart mid-flight.

The report states Hall and Yen attempted to troubleshoot but still took the plane up.

The plane did fail, which led to two families mourning a loss.

“I didn’t want to believe it,” said Susan L. Hall Dotson, mother of Jordan Hall. “I fell to the floor. I didn’t know what to say or what to do. I didn’t want to believe it. I still don’t want to believe it.”

The Preliminary report has been released.

The plane crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.