PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An engine emergency was likely to blame for a deadly plane crash in Miramar, last month, investigators said.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its findings after the small plane crashed into a house in Miramar back in October.

Student pilot Jordan Hall and flight instructor Anthony Yen were killed in the incident.

Cellphone video captured the single-engine Aventura II shortly before takeoff from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Oct. 17.

7Skyforce hovered above the plane shortly after it crashed into a house along the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, located just south of the airport.

“An airplane just fell on top of my house,” a caller told a 911 dispatcher.

Homeowner Manyerenius Moreno later described the frightening moments to 7News.

“I heard the noise, I grabbed [my son], we ran out, and when I got outside, I saw the airplane on top of my roof,” she said.

The NTSB report states 34-year-old Yen and 32-year-old Hall told witnesses they were having problems with the experimental home-built plane, saying the plane’s engine “did not sound right.”

The report further states the manufacturer of the plane’s engine told investigators several days before the crash that Yen contacted them saying he was having trouble with the “engine control unit (ECU), which had resulted in a loss of power during a flight.”

The report states Yen went into further detail, stating the engine would shut down and restart mid-flight.

The report states Hall and Yen attempted to troubleshoot but still took the plane up.

Paul’s sister, Tristen Hall, shared her reaction when she first heard the news of her brother’s fatal crash.

“I just fell to the floor. I didn’t know what to say or what to do. I didn’t want to believe it,” she said. “I still don’t want to believe it, so it was very much a surreal feeling.”

The preliminary report states the manufacturer of the plane’s engine said the ECU also needed to be updated. The NTSB continues to investigate.

