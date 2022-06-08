PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man a day after, they said, he exposed himself to a teenage girl at a bus stop in Pembroke Pines and began to masturbate.

7News cameras captured 25-year-old Luis Enrique Rodriguez shortly after he was taken to the Broward County Jail in handcuffs, Wednesday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner discussed the arrest during a news conference.

“What I can say to our community members is, this individual who’s responsible for this crime preyed upon a child, preyed upon somebody who’s most vulnerable and most innocent, which makes this crime even more horrific,” he said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the incident happened at the bus stop located near Northwest 105th Avenue and Johnson Street, Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the victim was waiting for her school bus when the suspect exposed his privates and began to fondle himself.

“For somebody to masturbate in public, in full view, in broad daylight, in front of a child, is beyond offensive,” said Feiner.

Detectives said the girl took out her cellphone and recorded Rodriguez on video. They said the footage was crucial in their investigation because it gave them some very strong leads that led detectives to the suspect within 24 hours.

Police said the video also captured Rodriguez’s car, a black 2012 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and chrome wheels.

Investigators said Rodriguez lives in Plantation.

If you have any information on the suspect or believe you have been targeted by him, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

