NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have arrested a South Florida man in connection to a hit-and-run in Sarasota that sent a police officer to the hospital.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening confirmed they took 22-year-old Mark Thomas into custody at a probation office in Broward County.

According to Sarasota Police, Thomas was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes-Benz S-Class that was captured on surveillance video flying down Bird Key, swerving the victim’s parked patrol car and hitting the officer, flipping him over the vehicle.

Thomas, a Plantation resident, faces a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as fleeing and eluding with disregard for safety, in connection to the hit-and-run.

