SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Sarasota Police officer is recovering after being hit by a car on Monday night. The incident, which was caught on camera, shows the officer flipping over the car upon impact. Police officers were staging a roadblock to stop a suspected burglar when the suspect hit the officer head-on.

The police responded to Mourning Dove Drive around 3 p.m. for reports of stolen personal items from a car. Later in the day, security footage captured the white Mercedes flying down Bird Key, swerving the parked patrol car, and hitting the officer, flipping him over the vehicle.

The officer was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was later discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

Chief Rex Troche commented on the incident the following day in a press conference.

“When we watched the video this morning in our command staff meeting, it was horrific. It was terrible,” he said. “This person needs to be put in jail for what he did. He could have killed an officer last night, and that would have been very unfortunate for us as a family.

“Sarasota police officers discovered video footage and determined that a white Mercedes was the suspect vehicle,” continued Trotche. “We’re really hoping that people watching the video can help us find out who the subject is. That’s why we’re putting it out there.”

The suspect is still at large, and police are asking for the community’s help to catch him.

The Sarasota Police Department is urging anyone with information on this case to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

