PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A twin-engine aircraft went off the runway at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

7Skyforce hovered over the runway and observed the situation on Tuesday evening.

The plane had landing gear issues and had two people on board.

Broward Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to take a report, with Runway 10 being closed until further notice.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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