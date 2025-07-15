POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Service has been interrupted at the Tri-Rail station in Pompano Beach as authorities investigate a death after a person jumped onto the train tracks.

The incident reportedly happened just before 8a.m. Tuesday at the Pompano Beach station located at 3301 Northwest Eighth Avenue.

According to Tri-Rail, someone jumped from the platform and onto the tracks—immediately dying from the severity of the impact.

Responding deputies used crime scene tape to established a perimeter near the entrance of the station and the tracks in question.

7DroneForce hovered above the scene, where the express train, going southbound was stopped on the tracks.

As part of the investigation, deputies have shut down 33rd Street from Andrews Avenue to Eighth Avenue.

There are no trains coming to the area and travelers are being picked up from buses which will take them to the next station, officials say.

