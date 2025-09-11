PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines police are investigating the “suspicious deaths” of two people found in a home, and are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing family member.

Officers and fire rescue responded around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, to a 911 call reporting an unconscious man in the garage of a home at in the 1700 block of NW 109 Avenue.

Responding officers found Octavis Anthony Myers, who appeared to have been deceased for some time.

A subsequent search of the home revealed a deceased woman in a bedroom. Police are withholding her identity until next of kin have been notified.

Preliminary information suggests both deaths may be criminal in nature, police said.

Authorities are also seeking the whereabouts of 27-year-old Isaiah Collins, the grandson of the homeowner who frequently lives at the residence.

Police expressed concern for Collins’ wellbeing and asked the public to report any information that could lead to his safe location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

