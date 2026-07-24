DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials say a new campaign to bring more pet adoptions is off to a fast start after pairing up some of their dogs with some Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

BSO Deputy Eric Swenson and Spud were featured on social media as part of the “Paws and Protectors” campaign with Broward County Animal Care.

As part of the new initiative, deputies helped create promotional photos posing with dogs available for adoption. Those photos would be posted online with a brief introduction to both the animal and their partner deputy.

“We had a good time playing around for a little bit,” said Swenson. “We took the photos and, you know, obviously we’re just trying to get the word out that there’s dogs like him and other dogs that need homes.”

The pictures featuring Swenson playing with Spud was posted just this week. On Friday afternoon, Spud got to leave the shelter with his new owner to his forever home.

Speaking with 7News off-camera, Spud’s new owner said he saw those promotions for adoption through NextDoor and had previously adopted a pet before. The ad convinced him to stop by the shelter to bring a new family member home.

“I planned on going back and visiting him for a little bit. Good for him, that’s awesome,” said Swenson, who was overjoyed to learn Spud was adopted.

The campaign also proved to be a resounding success for Massimo, another dog that was featured online and quickly found his new family.

The BSO captain that took part in Massimo’s promotional photo shoot has a deep connection to the campaign. She originally started the initiative for the Cooper City district.

“She’s trying to bring awareness to the Broward County Animal Shelter and all the dogs that are in need of a home,” said Swenson.

With the county campaign having only started for just a few days, it appears to have been a stroke of brilliance to help the shelter in a unique way.

For those curious, there’s several other animals that the program is highlighting, including Mollie, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier.

“When our community comes together, BSO, Broward County Animal Care, and the greater South Florida community come together, it’s a win for the dogs and cats in our care,” said Zachary Rinkins with Broward County Animal Care.

Officials are optimistic that this new program will help even more pets find the perfect homes.

“We’re glad that Spud gets a second chance, but there are so many more dogs and cats that could really use a second home,” said Rinkins.

“Luckily we’re able to spread the light on the dogs that are in there,” said Swenson.

If you are interested in adopting or would like to volunteer to serve as a foster home for pets, you can learn more here.

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