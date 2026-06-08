HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is OK after their car engulfed in flames on the highway.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the area of Interstate 95 at Hollywood Boulevard early Monday morning.

Video shows flames all throughout the vehicle.

The driver told responding firefighters that they heard a loud pop and seconds later, the rear engine compartment turned into an inferno.

Crews quickly arrived to extinguish the flames.

Everyone was safely removed from the burning car.

Authorities urge drivers to keep an eye on any unusual sounds that their car could make and to stay on top of vehicle maintenance.

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