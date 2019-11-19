New mayor elected for Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Commissioners have elected Dave V.C. Holness as the county’s new mayor, Tuesday.

Holness was Vice Mayor to Mark Bogen and has represented cities in District 9, such as Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Plantation and Oakland Park since 2010.

As is Broward’s tradition, Holness succeeds Bogen.

The new Vice Mayor is Steve Geller.

Unlike Miami-Dade County, Broward doesn’t have an elected mayor, and they only serve a one-year term after being elected by the commission.

