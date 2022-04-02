HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A chain-reaction crash in Hollywood turned into a wild street showdown and sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of State Road 441 and Taft Street, Friday night.

According to investigators, witnesses told them they saw a group of motorcycle riders driving recklessly in the area moments before the crash, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said one of the motorcyclists struck a car, and that car hit another car. The impacts caused one of the cars and the motorcycle to catch fire.

Cellphone video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured the flaming wreckage on the road.

The footage also showed a scuffle that broke out at the scene. It remains unclear who is fighting in the video.

As of late Friday night, no one has been arrested, and police said no one wants to press charges.

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist involved to Memorial Hospital Pembroke as a precaution. He is expected to be OK.

