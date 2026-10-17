LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search fror a woman who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 65-year-old Jennifer Freeman was last seen near the 2500 block of North State Road 7, at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Freeman stands approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Freeman’s family told detectives that she is diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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