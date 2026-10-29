OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing 47-year-old man from Oakland Park.

According to authorities, James Travis was last seen around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, near the 100 block of Northeast 35th Court.

He stands at 6 feet, 1 inch and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and shoes. He also has a tattoo on left arm that reads “RP James,” and a tattoo on his right arm that reads “Mary.”

According to detectives, Travis experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Travis’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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