POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing teen who was last seen near the 700 block of North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach has been located, investigators say.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 15-year-old Jonyiah Tilus was found safe and unharmed by Pompano Beach district deputies.

Tilus had been last seen on Sept. 25 at approximately 1:50 p.m. wearing a black and yellow beanie, a black hoodie, black pants, pink Crocs and Disney backpack at the time of the missing persons report. She is 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs around 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She has since been reunited with her family.

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