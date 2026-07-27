MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders and businesses came together to host an annual back-to-school drive in Miramar.

The event took place on Sunday afternoon at River Run Park. It featured food, music, activities for children, and the distribution of several different essential items for school.

“When businesses and partnerships come together, this is what happens: we have folks coming to get back to school, to get food, to get sneakers, bags, supplies, and this is a blessing to our businesses here in Miramar when they step up,” said an attendee.

Organizers said the event serves to help the next generation have a successful future.

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