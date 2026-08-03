HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Regional Hospital celebrated mothers and their breastfeeding journey.

Over two dozen moms and their partners gathered on Sunday for a luau-themed luncheon in the hospital’s Hollywood location.

Lactation consultants were also present to explain how they can help support moms with breastfeeding education and techniques while they are still in the hospital.

“Breastfeeding is so important, not just for babies, but for the moms as well. Breastfeeding benefits our babies because its a living thing. It changes throughout your breastfeeding journey,” said Lactation consultant Juliette Lawton.

Hospital officials said it also offers free breastfeeding support classes for postpartum mothers too and a free breastfeeding support group meeting every month.

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