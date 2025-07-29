PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A therapy dog at Memorial Hospital West celebrated a birthday with a party at the facility, where patients, their families and staff gathered for the festivities.

Scrunchie, one of six therapy dogs at the hospital, turned 7 years old on Tuesday, and staff went all out with balloons, treats and a lot of cuddles.

“She is the most beautiful, amazing girl in the world, and we’re just so grateful that she’s turning seven years old today,” said Maria, Scrunchie’s handler.

Scrunchie works closely with pediatric patients to lift their spirits.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.