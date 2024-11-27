HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after shots were fired overnight at a luxury high-rise on Hallandale Beach, leaving residents of the condominium building on edge.

Hallandale Beach Police released the sound from ShotSpotter technology that alerted them of the crime, early Wednesday morning.

The 911 calls began pouring in just after midnight from one of the buildings of The Beach Club off State Road A1A and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

“Thirty-three just occurred at La Mer apartments, 1830 South Ocean Drive. Six to seven shots fired. He sees two people on the floor,” a dispatcher is heard saying over the Broadcastify police scanner.

One resident on the 45th floor of one of The Beach Club buildings told police he could see the pair not moving on the balcony.

“The shots were heard in unit number 4508. I’m advising that both people are down on the balcony. Should be one Hispanic female on her back, one male on his face on the balcony,” a dispatcher is heard saying over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Hallandale Beach Police officers arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on a balcony on the 45th floor.

Police said both victims died at the scene and are classifying the shooting as a double homicide.

7Skyforce captured a pool of blood on the balcony and apparent bullet holes through the sliding glass door.

Flashlights were spotted from one of the balconies as investigators surrounded the building.

Residents were kept out as investigators canvassed the area and gathered evidence.

“Tried to get home. I can’t get in. Looks like something crazy went down over here. I’m not even sure what it is exactly,” said Eric. “It’s pretty insane. I’ve never seen something like this. I’ve lived here since I was a little kid. It’s wild.”

“Very tragic. I don’t know who the people are. I’m sure I’m going to hear more,” said a resident. “I would be very surprised if it was somebody coming in from the outside, because the building is very secure.”

Officials said this was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

Detectives have classified the shooting as a homicide. As of late Wednesday afternoon, they have not identified the man and the woman, as they continue to investigate.

Meantime, the management company for Beach Club Two said they are saddened by this tragic loss, and they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

