OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a Brightline train struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1200 block of Northeast 38th Street, just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

First reponders arrived to find the man who had been hit by the train. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputies have shut down Northeast 38th Street near 12th Avenue while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

