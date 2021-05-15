Man arrested in shooting at Fort Lauderdale moving business that injured 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale moving company that sent two men to the hospital.

Twenty-four-year-old Carlos Diaz Mieses, a Palm Beach County resident, was arrested Saturday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, he is suspected of opening fire inside the warehouse of Good Greek Moving and Storage, Friday morning.

Investigators said a dispute between co-workers escalated.

Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

