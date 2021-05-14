2 hospitalized, 1 at large after shooting at Fort Lauderdale business

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently on scene of a double shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to Good Greek Moving and Storage, located at Southwest 33 Street and 12th Avenue at approximately 9 a.m., Friday.

According to police, two employees were involved in a verbal argument. The argument escalated and another employee got involved and tried to break up the altercation.

One of the two employees who were in the initial argument discharged a gun and shot the two others.

The man then fled from the business.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

The two male victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

