Man arrested in connection to downtown Fort Lauderdale shooting that injured boy, woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale that sent a woman and an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police detectives were able to track down and apprehend 60-year-old Stanley Johnson, Saturday night.

Officials said the suspect was involved in the shooting that took place in the area of Northwest First Street and First Avenue, across from the Broward County Metro Transit Center, at around 6:40 p.m.

A man who asked not to be identified said he witnessed the shooting.

“It was like ‘bang, bang, bang,'” he said.

Investigators said two men got into a fight and things escalated when one the men got a gun from another man and opened fire.

Police said the bullets struck the 27-year-old woman and the boy.

“She was shot bad in the leg, and she was just crying, crying, crying, leaned over there crying,” said the witness, “and the kid got shot up in here, up in here real bad.”

The gunman took off, and both victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. As of Sunday afternoon, they are listed in stable condition.

“It appears at this time that these are two innocent victims, just minding their business, wrong place, wrong time,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Assistant Chief Frank Sousa,

Detectives said Johnson was arrested for giving the shooter the gun. He is facing several charges, including aggravated battery.

“This was a senseless shooting that shouldn’t have happened, where ultimately it ended up impacting a young child who was out here innocently,” said Sousa.

Police continue their search for the gunman. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.