Woman, child hospitalized after shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman and an 11-year-old child to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northwest First Street and First Avenue, across from the Broward County Metro Transit Center, just after 6:40 p.m., Saturday.

Responding officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

#Ftlauderdalepolice is unfortunately investigating a shooting which has left an innocent adult & child wounded. This incident occurred in the area of NW 1 ST / NW 1 AVE. We’re encouraging the public to bring forward any info. Tipsters may remain anonymous. — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) August 9, 2020

Paramedics transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown conditions.

Investigators said an unspecified disturbance escalated into gunfire.

They believe the victims were not the intended target.

Police have not provided any details about a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.