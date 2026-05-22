FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a young man in connection with a deadly crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Dominick Rella was taken into custody on Thursday. The 20-year-old faces a list of charges that include DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators said Rella ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle back on March 25.

The car that was hit spun out of control and crashed into a fire truck.

Three people were taken to the hospital. One of them succumbed to their injuries.

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