MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen’s wish has been granted!

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida gifted 18-year-old Brian Pedroso, who suffers from a rare form of cancer, a gaming computer.

Pedroso had always wanted to own one of these computers, and now he’s able to assemble the computer using the parts provided by the organization.

“Hopefully it opens up a lot of opportunities for me, some that I can actually enjoy, especially since most of what I do is online. It’s really nice to have, and hopefully it will help me get ahead despite all my setbacks,” he said.

The 18-year-old hopes to code games and major in computer science when he begins college next year.

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