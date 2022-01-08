DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an emotional night for a South Florida community, as they came together to remember a teenager killed in a crash while riding his dirt bike.

7News cameras captured mourners who gathered to pay tribute to 17-year-old Alex Santiago at the scene of the incident near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Southwest 10th Court in Davie, Friday night.

“We didn’t even get to say goodbye,” said Coralys Arenas, the teen’s sister-in-law.

Family members and friends had nothing but kind words about Santiago.

“He was adventurous. He cared about everyone. He loved kids. He loved his family,” said Arenas.

Louis Dieppa said he’s one of Santiago’s best friends.

“He was like a brother to me,” he said. “We would do everything together.”

Davie Police said the driver of a Toyota Corolla was making a turn onto Southwest 10th Court when the teen struck the vehicle with his dirt bike.

Dieppa said he was riding alongside Santiago when he crashed.

“It was just devastating,” he said.

It’s a heartbreak that was felt by the dozens of loved ones who attended the memorial. Mourners brought balloons, flowers and candles.

“We just want to honor him and make this day about him,” said Arenas.

Those closest to Santiago said they want to keep his memory alive.

“There was nobody like Alex, nobody,” said Arenas.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.