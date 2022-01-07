DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has died after being struck in Davie while riding a dirt bike.

The incident happened along Flamingo Road near Southwest 10th Court, around 9:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to Davie Police, the driver of the 2006 dirt bike was traveling at a high rate of speed when they were struck by a 2019 Toyota Corolla as they were turning onto Southwest 10th Court.

The driver of the dirt bike, identified by his family as 17-year-old Alex Santiago, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said the driver of the Corolla remained on the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation. It remains unclear if they will be cited or face any charges.

The roadways have since reopened.

