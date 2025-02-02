FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida business leaders ditched the boardroom to build hope alongside Habitat for Humanity.

OB/GYN nurse Brenda Williams was happy to be a part of this weekend’s build in Fort Lauderdale.

“Dream big. Never stop,” she said.

On Saturday morning, Williams worked to deliver a dream that has seemed out of reach for too long.

“All the programs that I tried, they – I’ve gotten denied, or I was one step in but wasn’t good enough, or I tried for a house, and I was outbid,” she said.

Williams said that being a single parent means it’s a much tougher fight. Until the news, Facebook and a friend all pushed her to apply for Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

7News anchor Craig Stevens was also on hand, as the CEOs of some of South Florida’s biggest businesses came out to help build those dreams as part of the Sixth Annual CEO Build.

Among them were Brent Burns with JM Family Enterprises and City Furniture CEO Keith Koenig.

“Brent Burns from JM Family Enterprises. Brent and I have chaired this for many years, and it’s something we both take a lot of pride in,” said Koenig.

Burns is recently retired, but he rolled up his sleeves on the construction site for Habitat.

“Gving people a hand up, not a handout, and giving them the opportunity for home ownership, when they’ve got sweat equity and a zero-interest mortgage and 400 hours of sweat equity to get there, and it’s a game changer for them,” said Burns.

City Furniture also helps raise money for Habitat by providing scratch and dent furniture to the Habitat ReStore to sell.

Habitat serves a critical need for affordable housing in Broward County. Sandwiched between the ocean and the Everglades, about 97% of the land is already spoken for.

The CEO Build brings out leaders representing about 400,000 employees.

Andy Ansin, the CEO of Sunbeam Television, said sponsoring Habitat is a great way to provide solutions to the community’s needs.

“It’s very important for us as a company, also for the Ansin family, to give back to the community, and particularly these days, it’s so hard for people to afford housing. It’s very important,” he said.

For Williams, her two daughters and her mother, who will all be calling this Fort Lauderdale neighborhood home in a few short months, it’s proof that perseverance can pay off.

“Never give up. Keep on striving for your dreams, whatever your dreams are,” she said.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat For Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

