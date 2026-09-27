HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation and Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation hosted their fourth annual “Go Gold Parade” in recognition of National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

First responders joined families, decorated vehicles and other participants to parade through the streets outside Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, cheering on cancer patients and survivors.

The event aims to bring joy and support for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

After the parade, patients and their families gathered for lunch, games and other activities.

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