FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are on the lookout for a man caught on camera stealing an e-bike from a Fort Lauderdale home.

The man stole from a family’s car port in the middle of the afternoon, leaving those living there feeling “very violated. That’s how I feel, very violated.”

“This is where we live, this is where we can relax,” said resident Paul Guerrero. “And that’s not relaxing. Not at all.”

Security footage shared with 7 News showed the suspect with a shirt on his head, walking down Southwest 29th Street around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.

“Right in the middle of the day,” Guerrero said. “We’re all working.”

The covered man walked up to Guerrero’s home and opened the gate.

“He stands there staring for a moment, sizing everything up,” said Guerrero.

The suspect walked straight to where the household’s e-bikes were parked.

“I have an alarm lock, so that way it’ll let us know,” Guerrero said. “Well, someone came right up and grabbed one of the bikes.”

Despite the alarm, the man still went for one of the bikes, startling Guerrero’s wife of 36 years, who was home at the time.

His wife is audible in the security video, yelling, “What are you doing? What are you doing?”

“Just hearing her scream like that, it’s just terrible,” said Guerrero. “It really breaks my heart.”

The robber rode the bike away, leaving down the street.

“The guy came in like he did and stood in that gate,” Guerrero said. “Looked on my porch. Alarm’s going off, everything’s going off and he just walked away.”

Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating this felony crime.

“I just want the guy to be off the street,” said Guerrero.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

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