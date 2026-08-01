PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are now investigating after a body was found inside a lake in Pembroke Pines.

The discovery sent divers to retrieve the body, which was located at a small lake in The Marques apartment complex near Pines Boulevard and South Flamingo Road.

7News cameras captured the moments divers removed the body, with fire rescue crews blocking off the area near the lake.

Authorities have not released information on the person’s identity as of Saturday morning, as the investigation is ongoing.

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