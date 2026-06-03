COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - One-hundred and thirty local Holocaust survivors were recognized by a Broward nonprofit on Tuesday.

In honor of Holocaust Survivor Day, Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County hosted a tribute in Cooper City for 130 local Holocaust survivors.

Each survivor received a medal of honor for their strength and perseverance.

“It’s great. What America gives us new life, and we can share our appreciation,” said Marina, a Holocaust survivor.

Organizers said this event is one of the largest known gathering of its kind in the region.

“The stories they can share, the stories they can tell, it’s important that we never forget, and we always remember, and that’s one of the reasons why we’re here today.” said Randy Coleman, president and CEO of Goodman Jewish Family Services.

A highlight of the event was the induction of nine survivors into the 2026 Centenarian Club, celebrating those who have reached 100 years or more.

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