FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who pleaded no contest in court to raping a woman and livestreaming the crime in Hollywood was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

On Friday, Broward County Circuit Judge Peter Holden sentenced 17-year-old Terry Berger-Smith in connection to the rape a woman on a Hollywood sidewalk back on June 10, 2022.

“I sentence Mr. Smith at this time to the lowest permissible range under the sentencing guidelines, to 495 months in a Florida State prison. This equates to 41.24 years,” said Holden.

Berger-Smith was 14 years old at the time of the crime when, prosecutors said, he stalked a woman and approached her on the 300 block of South Park Road at around 4 a.m. — all within walking distance of the Hollywood Police Department headquarters.

Authorities said Berger-Smith was following the victim, who was walking to work when he ambushed her, pushed her into bushes nearby and assaulted her. He livestreamed the crime and was heard telling the victim he had AIDS.

After the Broward State Attorney’s Office considered the facts and evidence against Berger-Smith, a panel of senior prosecutors decided the responsible course of action was to file criminal charges in the adult system.

Berger-Smith entered a plea of no contest. His attorney asked the judge for leniency as his client was only 14 at the time of the crime and to sentence him to six years in prison instead of 44 years.

Before the judge gave his sentencing, Berger-Smith apologized to the victim’s family. However, the victim’s mother took the stand and asked the judge to set an example despite Berger-Smith’s age.

“I really would just like to thank the police department, state’s attorney; they did really good work. I feel like they did the best they could, and I feel like what would happen is fair,” said the victim’s mother.

