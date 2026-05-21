HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Police officer who was injured in a hit-and-run is out of the hospital.

Hollywood Police on Thursday said the officer was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from the early Wednesday morning wreck.

Investigators said the officer’s cruiser and an orange BMW were traveling in opposite directions when the BMW crossed onto the path of the cruiser on North Ocean Drive, just under the Hollywood Boulevard on-ramp, at around 12:30 a.m.

Detectives said the driver of the BMW was speeding when they hit the officer’s SUV. The motorist then took off on foot.

Police said the subject remains on the run as of Thursday afternoon.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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