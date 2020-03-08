Health officials confirm 3rd coronavirus case in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a third patient in Broward County has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a tweet posted Sunday evening, officials said the patient is a 67-year-old man who is currently isolated.

The Florida Department of Health announces a new positive #COVID19 case in Broward County. This individual is a 67 year old male who is currently isolated. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 8, 2020

The announcement comes less than 48 hours after officials confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in Broward.

