Health officials confirm 3rd coronavirus case in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a third patient in Broward County has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
In a tweet posted Sunday evening, officials said the patient is a 67-year-old man who is currently isolated.
The announcement comes less than 48 hours after officials confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in Broward.
