Health officials confirm 2 coronavirus cases in Broward

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that two of three new cases of coronavirus in the state are in Broward County.
-A 75-year old male in Broward County has been identified as a presumptive positive.
-A 65-year old male in Broward County has been identified as a presumptive positive. This person is isolated.
Cases are labeled “presumptive positive” until they are confirmed by the Center for Disease Control.
If you have questions or would like more information, the Broward Department of Health has set up a hotline: 954-412-7300.
