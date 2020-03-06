Health officials confirm 2 coronavirus cases in Broward

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that two of three new cases of coronavirus in the state are in Broward County.

-A 75-year old male in Broward County has been identified as a presumptive positive.

-A 65-year old male in Broward County has been identified as a presumptive positive. This person is isolated.

.@HealthyFla has announced 3 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 2 in Broward County that are isolated and 1 in Lee County that is deceased. A previously-announced case in Santa Rosa County is also deceased. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

Cases are labeled “presumptive positive” until they are confirmed by the Center for Disease Control.

If you have questions or would like more information, the Broward Department of Health has set up a hotline: 954-412-7300.

Two coronavirus deaths in Florida according to Dept. of Health:

-a previously announced patient in Santa Rosa County has died, following an international trip.

-a new individual in their 70s that tested presumptive positive in Lee County has died, following an international trip. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 7, 2020

