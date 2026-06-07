DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-road wreck in Deerfield Beach started as a smashing spree that ended in a carjacking at a gas station.

Broward sheriff’s deputies said the incident started just before noon.

Investigators said a driver crashed into a tree near the 500 block of East Hillsboro Boulevard and then carjacked a Good Samaritan’s car, who actually tried to help.

Instead, the suspect took the Good Samaritan’s car in an attempt to escape.

“He stole my car,” said Shyann Figaro, a Good Samaritan. “I thought to make sure he was okay, and when I stopped, I got out of my car. and driving off with it.

Figaro said he drove off in her BMW.

“I’m just glad I didn’t get hit. I’m glad I wasn’t in the car when he stole my car,” said Figaro.

The suspect abandoned Figaro’s car a short time later at a nearby fast-food restaurant and even tried to grab a bite.

“We were sitting right there, and then a man came from the street and ran over the grass. And then he came and stole a chip from the children. And he wanted a milkshake, and then he jumped over the fence and went that way,” said a witness.

Authorities eventually tracked the suspect at a gas station.

According to investigators, the man refused commands to surrender.

After a struggle, the police eventually got the dangerous driver into handcuffs, and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

For this Figaro, she said she would do it all over again, despite the outcome.

“I mean, it’s always good to do a good thing, but I’m just glad I wasn’t in the car when he took my car,” said Figaro.

A mess can be seen at the scene. There is debris, snapped trees, and the building hit is destroyed.

Investigators are investigating exactly what led to the crash.

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